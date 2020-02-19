Garland ISD dyslexia program continues to identify students

During this month’s Garland ISD District Affairs Committee meeting, the committee received an update on the district’s dyslexia program from Assistant Director of Dyslexia Marcy Eisinger.
Eisinger said the district started growing its program a few years ago and began with a low number but has grown “exponentially” since then.
She reported that 658 special education students have been identified with dyslexia and 2,354 Section 504 students have been identified with dyslexia. She also reported that 285 bilingual students and 429 ESL students are dyslexic.
As of December 2019 the district’s identification total is 3,009 and projected to be 4,516 students by May 2021.
Eisinger briefed the committee on what the district does to help educate and get the word out about dyslexia such as a parent resource group, bilingual events, dyslexia summer social and dyslexia summer camp.
She reported that they are working on a research study with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital Research regarding early screening for reading disabilities.
“People are recognizing what we are doing here in Garland, not only in Texas but all over the country and even in the world,” Eisinger said.
Dyslexia teachers are certified as dyslexia therapists. Eisinger said these teachers go through a “very intensive training” that takes two years for them to become certified.
They began with eight dyslexia therapists and now have 61 and expected to have 104 trained therapists by the 2020-21 school year.
Learn more about Garland ISD’s Dyslexia service at garlandisd.net/content/dyslexia.
