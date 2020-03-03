Garland ISD recently received the 2019-20 Pathway to the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for excellence in the preparation and issuance of its budget presentation.
The ASBO’s MBA and Pathway to the MBA promote and recognize best budget presentation practices in school districts. Participants submit their applications and budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals who review the materials for compliance with the MBA Criteria Checklist and other requirements and provide expert feedback that districts can use to improve their budget documents.
Districts that successfully demonstrate they have met the necessary program requirements may earn either the MBA or Pathway to the MBA, an introductory program that allows districts to ease into full MBA compliance.
This agenda item was reviewed by the Finance and Audit Committee during the Feb. 11 meeting.
“Districts that apply to the MBA or Pathway to the MBA programs recognize the importance of presenting a quality, easy-to-understand budget internally and to the community,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis said. “Participating in the MBA and Pathway programs provides districts with important tools and resources they need to communicate the district’s goals and objectives clearly and illustrates their commitment to adhering to nationally recognized budget presentation standards.”
Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo said this is the first time GISD has earned this award. The results for this school year is not available yet, but for the 2018-19 school year, less than 30 districts in the state earned this award.
The MBA and Pathway to the MBA are sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner Voya Financial. Learn more about the program at asbointl.org/MBA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.