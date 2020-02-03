Garland ISD earns award for Excellent Budget Presentation

Garland ISD recently announced it has received the 2019-2020 Pathway to the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for excellence in the preparation and issuance of its budget presentation.
This is the district's first year receiving the award and is a true reflection of its commitment to high standards for school business management, budget policies and fiscal integrity.
#GarlandUSA received this prestigious honor thanks to GISD's budgeting team, who submitted an application and budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals. The panel then reviewed the materials for compliance with the MBA Criteria Checklist and other requirements and also provided expert feedback that can be used to enhance budget documents.
The Pathway to the MBA is an introductory program that allows districts to ease into full MBA compliance. Districts must successfully demonstrate they have met the necessary program requirements to earn the Pathway to the MBA or MBA recognition.
Learn more about the program at asbointl.org.
