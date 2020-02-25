Garland ISD Education Foundation has history-making fundraising season

Every year, the Garland ISD Education Foundation (GEF) aims to raise funds that will support and enrich education for students districtwide. GEF’s commitment, giving partners and successful campaigns made for a record-breaking fall, resulting in more than $219,000 secured in the first semester alone.
“We are proud to be part of a team that truly outperformed itself,” said GEF President Lisa Cox. “Staff generously gave a total of $98,572 during our Employee Giving Campaign. Our facilities, maintenance and security colleagues even established a new campaign record, raising an incredible $20,118 for students and staff. In addition, our community partners helped collect an impressive $121,000 at our second annual Tinsel & Trivia event. It’s been an exciting and rewarding fundraising experience.”
This season’s totals surpass 2018–19 numbers by more than 30 percent. This fall also marked the first time GEF sponsored the National Math & Science Initiative. The nonprofit awarded more than $101,000 to high schoolers who earned a passing AP test score.
GEF is continuing its impact in 2020. The organization kicked off the second semester by surprising staff with $115,525 in grants and scholarships. And, it’s looking forward to investing additional funds in district-level instructional priorities.
