Garland ISD’s Employee Wellness and Nutrition Coordinator Liz Kiertscher was presented with the Evidence of Excellence Award during this month’s regular board meeting for the Employee Wellness Program’s recognition by the American Heart Association.
In October, the district’s Employee Wellness and Nutrition Program received bronze recognition in the American Heart Association’s 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index. This award honors businesses that take significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.
“With 8,000 employees, it takes everyone to ensure our students receive the best education in the nation. Garland ISD Employee Wellness and Nutrition works tirelessly to keep us all healthy, fit and able to do our jobs,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations.
The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index is a science-based evaluation that measures the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. It calculates the average heart health score for employees. Participating companies also receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so they can advance their annual performance and recognition, according to the presentation.
“Last year was our first time to apply for the award, so I would say that we’re already off to a great start," Milligan said. "This is no doubt thanks to the many initiatives implemented by Employee Wellness and Nutrition.”
She added that Kiertscher hosts healthy cooking demonstrations, organizes weekly Zumba and yoga classes and coordinates with medical professionals around the area to provide seminars and services. Kiertscher also ensures that all employees are equipped with plenty of information and access to resources.
Companies recognized at the bronze level have achieved an index score of 86–129 out of a maximum 217 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.