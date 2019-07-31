The Garland ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2019-20 recommended pay raises for GISD employees following the adoption of House Bill 3.
The recommendations were presented to the board by Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo during the July 23 regular board meeting. This item was presented at the special meeting of the Board of Trustees held on July 16.
Teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with five or fewer years of service – a total of 1,209 employees – will receive a 3 percent raise from midpoint.
These same employees with six to 25 years of service – 1,810 employees – will get a 3.25 percent raise.
These employees with 16 or more years of service – 1,550 employees – will get a 3.5 percent raise.
Non-exempt employees, excluding bus drivers – 1,680 employees – will get a 4 percent raise.
All other exempt employees – 624 – will get a 3 percent raise.
The starting teacher salary will increase to $54,000.
