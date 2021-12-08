The Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center’s esports team made quarter finals in a regional tournament on Monday.
This was the final tournament for the esports team’s season.
“"They were underdogs heading in,” Coleman Bruman, Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center principal said. “They were number 14, they beat the number 19 spot which is pretty equal, but to get to quarter finals, they had to get through number three."
The team will pick up with its spring season in January.
"Our coach really helped us a lot,” Logan Douglas, one of the team members said. “Without him, we would have chosen champions we were more familiar with. He pushed us out of our zones to improve on ourselves."
Andre Minter, one of the other team members, said choosing champions with skill sets that the team was not as familiar with, it helped them grow.
Douglas and Minter have been participating in esports for a few years. Douglas started at Rowlett High School, and Minter started at Naaman Forest High School before both transferred to the GRCTC.
The students practice twice a week in their five-person team by running through strategies and revieing past games to see where they can improve in their strategies.
The team members also practice skills like hand-eye coordination and memory through programs like Gwoop and OSU when not running through strategies.
Teams across the district participate in League of Legends and Rocket League tournaments competing with other districts including Plano, Frisco and Grapevine-Colleyville ISDs.
Jasna Aliefendic, career and technical education coordinator for Garland ISD said while other districts might have expensive equipment for their esports teams, schools like Naaman Forest High school were still able to win state championships for Rocket League during the pandemic.
“It proves that you really don’t need everything to be successful,” she said
Aliefendic said the esports program started in 2019, and each high school had one team. As the program grew, the district began allowing the high schools to have multiple teams per campus.
Today, as middle schools take interest in participating in esports, the district has opened the program to middle schoolers who participate under their high schools’ umbrellas.
