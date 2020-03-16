Garland ISD recently released a video of Superintendent Ricardo López and GISD Board of Trustee President Johnny Beach providing an update regarding extended closures.
“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all within GISD, and we remain vigilant in monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in our tri-city area, in Dallas County and across the state, nation and world,” López said. “While there are no known cases in Garland, Rowlett or Sachse at this time, Dallas County is experiencing increasing community spread with a growing number of cases. The initial decision to close all facilities in Garland ISD for one week is now being extended through April 3, based on guidance from state leaders, public health officials and additional factors including data from staff travel survey responses.”
López stated the district will reassess the situation in three weeks on April 3.
He said that after the first decision was made to close (extending the break to March 20), district leaders began working to address multiple issues to ensure that students are cared for, meals are available, and that learning continues.
“An important update I want to share with you is our leveled response plan. To help you understand the levels of situation and how the district response is determined, we are using a color-coded chart with detailed steps to guide district planning and to inform our communities about actions taken,” said López. “We are currently at Level Red, with all facilities closed and learning activities taking place at home. We will continue to work under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the health department to adapt to this fluid situation using this color-coded verbiage to indicate changes in status. Updates will be posted on the district website.”
The district is constantly reviewing to determine if this Level Red status will be extended and will notify the Garland ISD community through email, callouts, their website, and social media when any decisions are made regarding a level change.
López said the district will reopen at Level Blue, and all decisions made will be based on protecting students and communities from the spread of infection.
