Garland ISD families will select from two options for their children when returning to school in August.
Option 1: Full-time in-person on campuses, with heightened hygiene and disinfection protocols
Option 2: Full-time virtual eLearning with district-provided technology and internet hotspots, as needed
“GISD has been advocating with the Texas Education Agency and state leadership to be able to offer these two options,” said Superintendent Dr. Ricardo López. “We want to give our families the power to choose what’s right for them at this time.”
Specific details on these two choices will be communicated once final guidance from the Texas Education Agency is shared; this is anticipated next Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Information will also be coming soon about the process for parents to enroll students in the virtual eLearning option, as well as the school calendar with start/end times and transportation protocols.
“We understand districts across the state have announced their plans,” continued López. “GISD has always done the right thing for its families at the right time, which will occur when we receive that final guidance.”
As always, families should check the district website for updated information on return-to-school plans and FAQs once developed. They should also make sure their contact information is correct in the district’s Skyward Family Access system.
