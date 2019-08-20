Garland ISD gives the gift of life

In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, local blood banks responded and assisted in the crisis. To help replenish DFW's blood bank reserves, Garland ISD partnered with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive on Aug. 9.
Renee Kotsopoulos, director of Health Services, said Superintendent Ricardo López reached out within hours of tragedy to get a blood drive set up, and GISD employees responded.
Despite this occurring during a time when schools are starting back up and teachers are already stressed, campus nurses, teachers, principals, and various staff came out to donate and they were able to collect 39 pints of blood.
"When Dr. (Ricardo) López sent out the memo to call us to action, within 15 minutes the first bus filled up,” Kotsopoulos said.
She added that they reached out to Carter BloodCare again for another bus and filled that one as well.
Kotsopoulos said the district typically hosts blood drives a few times a year through their Employee Wellness program, which on average brings in about 10-15 units of blood, but this event brought triple what they typically see.
"It's great that we come together in a tragedy, but we need to always be available and always willing to donate blood because there is a shortage,” she said.
People need blood for a variety of reasons, such as surgeries, accidents and medical conditions.
"In the Dallas area we have a critical shortage of blood; we have a hard time keeping up with demands. And then when tragedy strikes, our blood supply will go to wherever the tragedy is, so that leaves us at an even lower blood availability,” Kotsopoulos said. "It's not that they don't want to do it, it's just that they're very busy. If they can't come to us and where we're located to donate, there are blood banks all over the city that will accept blood donations."
Find donation locations, how to prepare and guidelines at carterbloodcare.org.
