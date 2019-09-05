During the Aug. 27 Garland ISD regular Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved an updated goal, which was presented by administrator Kim Caddell during the Aug. 13 district affairs committee meeting.
The board’s one goal is that Garland ISD will ensure all students graduate prepared for college, careers and life by increasing student performance measures, postsecondary readiness, and graduation rates and decreasing student management incidences.
There are nine performance objectives that encompass 11 separate measurements of student performance, Caddell said.
“Annual targets were initially set in the spring of 2018, and therefore 2019 marks the second year that we are able to measure our actual performance against our annual targets,” she reported.
She noted there were three 2019 targets that were missed – early literacy in reading and writing, and English language acquisition, but eight areas where the district met and exceeded its 2019 targets.
“While student performance in early literacy as measured by Meets Grade Level performance on the third grade reading STAAR is below our 2019 target, we are encouraged by the gain of 3.4 percent from 2018 to 2019, which is nearly similar to the 4 percent increase in that annual targets that we set last spring,” she said.
Early literacy reading, writing and English language acquisition have been identified as priorities for the 2019-20 school year.
“The curriculum and instruction team is working on a large-scale early literacy reading and writing plan that includes support for the new Texas Essential Knowledge Skills (TEKS) being implemented this school year,” Caddell said.
It was recommended that the district revise the annual targets but keep the end 2025 goal the same.
For more information, visit Garlandisd.net/content/strategic-goals.
