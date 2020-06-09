Garland ISD announced last Friday that all high school graduation ceremonies have been moved to Globe Life Field instead of Globe Life Park as originally planned.
“Because Globe Life Park is not climate-controlled, temperatures outside are magnified by about 50-70 degrees on the turf, where students would have been seated during the ceremony. Globe Life Field is climate-controlled, and the Rangers have rearranged event schedules so that we have a safe and comfortable graduation for all attendees,” the district stated. “Our sincere apologies for the change. We tried originally and fought hard to be at Globe Life Field, knowing what Texas weather is like in June. They could not accommodate us there at the time due to conflicts with baseball.
We share your frustration. We are thankful, however, that the Rangers have moved us, and we will be able to keep our graduates and our families safe and in an air-conditioned facility for graduation.
These have been trying times for all, and especially the resilient class of 2020, but you can’t keep a great class or Garland ISD down!”
Graduation dates
June 9
Garland High School – 2:30 p.m.
June 11
South Garland High School – 2:30 p.m.
Sachse High School – 7:30 p.m.
June 12
Lakeview Centennial High School – 2:30 p.m.
June 13
North Garland High School – 8 a.m.
Rowlett High School – noon
June 14
Naaman Forest High School – 8 a.m.
Memorial Pathway Academy – noon
