Garland ISD graduations to be held at Globe Life Park

Garland ISD asked their community for feedback and with more than 2,400 responses received; an overwhelming majority wanted in-person graduation and requested more than two guest tickets. 

The district listened and responded to meet those needs and as a result, the graduation venue has been changed to Globe Life Park in Arlington, located at 1000 Ballpark Way.

According to the district’s graduation FAQ section, Globe Life Field was the district’s first choice but the facility did not have available dates in June and Globe Life Park can accommodate the district’s June graduation dates.

Graduation times and date are as listed:

Monday, June 8

9:30 a.m. – Garland High School

2:30 p.m. – Memorial Pathway Academy

7:30 p.m. – South Garland High School

Tuesday, June 9

9:30 a.m. – Sachse High School

2:30 p.m. – Lakeview Centennial High School

7:30 p.m. – North Garland High School

Wednesday, June 10

9:30 a.m. – Rowlett High School

2:30 p.m. - Naaman Forest High School

Note: Graduation details are subject to change based on guidelines from local, state and federal authorities.

