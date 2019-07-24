Garland ISD 2019 Health Fair and Back-to-School Rally

The annual Community Health Fair and Back-to-School Rally hosted by the NAACP Garland Unit will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 3, at the Curtis Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75040.
This event is a one-stop shop and information resource designed to equip families with the back-to-school basics. The fair’s activities and services are free, which includes health screenings (begin fasting at midnight for glucose tests), immunizations (must bring vaccine records), GISD information for students and parents, health and community resource booths, educational seminars, as well as fun activities, games and interactive demonstrations and more.
The Fair helps thousands of Garland families prepare so children are ready to learn the very first day of school.
For more information on this event, visit garlandisd.net/content/2019-health-fair-and-back-school-rally.
