Garland ISD held its grand opening of the new natatorium on Saturday.
The facility has been in use since December for the high schools. As COVID cases began declining, the facility began leasing out to the community in April.
The natatorium features a shallow pool for water safety courses that ranges 3-4 feet deep while the laned pool ranges from almost seven 7-14 feet to accommodate for diving teams. The facility holds a total 1.1 million gallons of water.
The competitive pool has a movable wall that can be moved to add or subtract the number or length of lanes.
To mitigate corrosion and maintain water and air quality, the building is equipped with dehumidifiers and filtered water and ventilation systems.
“This water comes out as good as your drinking water, maybe better,” Aquatic Manager Philip Wiggins said.
The project was part of the 2014 bond election. The district broke ground on the facility on Feb. 7, 2019 and was completed Nov. 13, 2020. The total cost of construction was $30,140,586.
One of the programs the natatorium hosts throughout the year is a water safety course for elementary school kids. Over 32 weeks, the district brings in all 48 elementary schools to teach students how to stay safe around the pool and in bodies of water.
“It’s hard to explain and it’s hard to describe,” Wiggins said. “I know it’s expensive to maintain, but if you can save a child’s life, you can’t put a price tag on that.”
In addition to school courses and competitions, the natatorium has also hosted events like the Junior International Water Polo Championships, the Masters National Water Polo Championships and the American Long Course Championships.
“All of these are four-and-a-half-day championships, so they're here for five or six days,” Wiggins said. “They're everywhere around here even driving in. That's good for the community by bringing in tax dollars and spending money here.”
