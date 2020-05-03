Garland ISD is hosting a virtual job fair for teachers Monday, May 4. This is the first-ever virtual job fair the district has hosted. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet campus administrators in their Meet and Greet rooms using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
GISD Recruitment Coordinator Alex Rivera said that what makes GISD’s virtual job fair different from other districts’ is that GISD wanted to make sure their principals could conduct live interviews, see and talk with candidates.
“Our Virtual Teacher Job Fair will utilize Zoom meeting and breakout rooms where all 72 campuses and five departments have their own Zoom links listed on our district website. Applicants will be able to visit as many schools as they want during a four-hour period,” he said.
Participants can visit with elementary schools from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and secondary campuses from noon-4 p.m.
“This experience will be just like a real, live job fair where candidates can walk around to different tables—the links are the tables. Most importantly, they can visit with campus administrators and any other staff members present in their Zoom room,” Rivera continued. “If candidates have questions about specific counseling, visual and performing arts, athletics, or career and technical education programs, each of those departments will be hosting Zoom rooms throughout the virtual job fair.”
Additionally, GISD’s Human Resources Certification Specialists will be present to answer questions about teacher certification from individuals who may be seeking job opportunities in the field of teaching.
Rivera said the district chose to go this route with their job fair to provide interested teachers a “personal touch where they could see and talk” with campus administrators and department leaders, as oppose to a one-way application process.
“It’s about the “people” aspect that Garland ISD has to offer. Resumes and one-way virtual meetings are not enough. We wanted to provide the opportunity for two-way communication so that attendees could get the full effect of what we have to offer,” he said.
Rivera stated that all campus leaders are looking for individuals with a love for students and a mindset that all students can learn, as well as that “certain spark that naturally makes students hang on to their every word.”
“I’m so fortunate to have started my 20-year career in GISD. Being one of the recruiters for GISD is a blessing because the district is such an easy sell. Aside from the amazing people in our schools and departments, we are innovative in so many ways!” said Rivera.
Rivera emphasized that it all starts with GISD’s leadership – the school board.
“Our trustees have a pulse and connection with our community that helps them make great decisions for student success, including hiring our charismatic, supportive, empathetic superintendent, Dr. Ricardo López. Our board has proven for years that they have our community’s best interest at the forefront of all of their decisions,” he said. “Last but not least, community support for Garland ISD schools is unwavering and continues to create an environment and climate leading to success for students and staff.”
To find out session times visit garlandisd.net/virtualteacherjobfair.
