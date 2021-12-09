Garland ISD revived its EXPO for the first time since the advent of the pandemic. Parents and students learned about the variety of programs offered at all Garland ISD schools.
Parents and students had the opportunity to speak with representatives from different schools including teachers, administration and students who led some of the schools’ major organizations.
The event was scheduled for Nov. 8 but was rescheduled to Tuesday due to a power outage.
Early College Coordinator Audrey Smallwood said the expo started off as a way to showcase the district’s magnet schools. However, the event grew to showcasing all GISD schools.
“This has been a huge undertaking, so we're glad that we have everybody back here,” Smallwood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.