Garland ISD revived its EXPO for the first time since the advent of the pandemic. Parents and students learned about the variety of programs offered at all Garland ISD schools.

Parents and students had the opportunity to speak with representatives from different schools including teachers, administration and students who led some of the schools’ major organizations.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 8 but was rescheduled to Tuesday due to a power outage.

Early College Coordinator Audrey Smallwood said the expo started off as a way to showcase the district’s magnet schools. However, the event grew to showcasing all GISD schools.

“This has been a huge undertaking, so we're glad that we have everybody back here,” Smallwood said.

