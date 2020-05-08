Garland ISD in-person graduation starts June 7

Garland ISD recently announced they’re celebrating and honoring the Class of 2020 with in-person graduations beginning June 7 at Williams Stadium.

  • All graduates may select two people to sit with them on the field. These groups of three will be seated six feet apart.
  • Tickets are required. The number of additional tickets for each graduate is still being determined based on stadium capacity guidelines.
  • Social distancing practices will be in place, and seating instructions will be provided at the stadium.
  • Parking is available at the stadium.
  • All stadium rules are in effect, including the clear bag policy.
  • Additional information about tickets, ticket distribution and more will be coming soon.

Rowlett High School’s graduation will be held at 8 p.m., June 10.

Following each ceremony, there will be a fireworks extravaganza at the stadium to send our 2020 graduates off with a bang! Get additional information at garlandisd.net/graduation.

