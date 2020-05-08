Garland ISD in-person graduation starts June 7

Garland ISD recently announced they’re celebrating and honoring the Class of 2020 with in-person graduations beginning June 7 at Williams Stadium.
- All graduates may select two people to sit with them on the field. These groups of three will be seated six feet apart.
- Tickets are required. The number of additional tickets for each graduate is still being determined based on stadium capacity guidelines.
- Social distancing practices will be in place, and seating instructions will be provided at the stadium.
- Parking is available at the stadium.
- All stadium rules are in effect, including the clear bag policy.
- Additional information about tickets, ticket distribution and more will be coming soon.
Rowlett High School’s graduation will be held at 8 p.m., June 10.
Following each ceremony, there will be a fireworks extravaganza at the stadium to send our 2020 graduates off with a bang! Get additional information at garlandisd.net/graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.