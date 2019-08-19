Garland ISD increases state accountability score

The Texas Education Agency recently released its 2019 state accountability ratings, and Garland ISD received the second-highest available. The district earned a B with a score of 88. This marks a seven-point increase from 2018.

GISD’s campuses were also rated this year, and 100 percent either met or exceeded state standards. In fact, 46 schools earned an A or a B. Additionally, 48 campuses claimed at least one distinction designation. This is 73 percent of all district schools, which marks a 47 percent increase over last year. Six campuses even claimed all available distinction designations.

A-F accountability uses a variety of indicators such as graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores, and college prep course completion. With those indicators, districts and schools are rated in three categories:

  • Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
  • School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
  • Closing the Gaps shows how well different groups of students within a school are performing.

Distinction designations include:

  • Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading
  • Academic Achievement in Mathematics
  • Academic Achievement in Science
  • Academic Achievement in Social Studies
  • Top 25 Percent: Comparative Academic Growth
  • Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps
  • Postsecondary Readiness

To view complete 2019 state accountability ratings, visit txschools.gov. A list of GISD campuses earning A and B ratings, as well as those claiming all available distinction designations is below.

A campuses

  • Austin Academy for Excellence
  • Beaver Technology Center for Math and Science
  • Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
  • Classical Center at Vial Elementary School
  • Hillside Academy for Excellence
  • Keeley Elementary School
  • Kimberlin Academy for Excellence
  • Luna Elementary School
  • Spring Creek Elementary School
  • Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence
  • Watson Technology Center for Math and Science

B campuses

  • Abbett Elementary School
  • Armstrong Elementary School
  • Back Elementary School
  • Bradfield Elementary School
  • Bullock Elementary School
  • Cisneros Prekindergarten School
  • Daugherty Elementary School
  • Davis Elementary School
  • Dorsey Elementary School
  • Ethridge Elementary School
  • Freeman Elementary School
  • Garland High School
  • Giddens-Steadham Elementary School
  • Golden Meadows Elementary School
  • Handley Elementary School
  • Heather Glen Elementary School
  • Herfurth Elementary School
  • Hickman Elementary School
  • Houston Middle School
  • Hudson Middle School
  • Jackson Technology Center for Math and Science
  • Lakeview Centennial High School
  • Lyles Middle School
  • North Garland High School
  • Northlake Elementary School
  • Park Crest Elementary School
  • Parsons Prekindergarten School
  • Roach Elementary School
  • Rowlett Elementary School
  • Rowlett High School
  • Sachse High School
  • Sewell Elementary School
  • Shorehaven Elementary School
  • South Garland High School
  • Stephens Elementary School

Campuses earning all available distinction designations:

  • Austin Academy for Excellence
  • Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
  • Kimberlin Academy for Excellence
  • North Garland High School
  • Spring Creek Elementary School
  • Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence
