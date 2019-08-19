Garland ISD increases state accountability score

The Texas Education Agency recently released its 2019 state accountability ratings, and Garland ISD received the second-highest available. The district earned a B with a score of 88. This marks a seven-point increase from 2018.
GISD’s campuses were also rated this year, and 100 percent either met or exceeded state standards. In fact, 46 schools earned an A or a B. Additionally, 48 campuses claimed at least one distinction designation. This is 73 percent of all district schools, which marks a 47 percent increase over last year. Six campuses even claimed all available distinction designations.
A-F accountability uses a variety of indicators such as graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores, and college prep course completion. With those indicators, districts and schools are rated in three categories:
- Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
- School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
- Closing the Gaps shows how well different groups of students within a school are performing.
Distinction designations include:
- Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading
- Academic Achievement in Mathematics
- Academic Achievement in Science
- Academic Achievement in Social Studies
- Top 25 Percent: Comparative Academic Growth
- Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps
- Postsecondary Readiness
To view complete 2019 state accountability ratings, visit txschools.gov. A list of GISD campuses earning A and B ratings, as well as those claiming all available distinction designations is below.
A campuses
- Austin Academy for Excellence
- Beaver Technology Center for Math and Science
- Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
- Classical Center at Vial Elementary School
- Hillside Academy for Excellence
- Keeley Elementary School
- Kimberlin Academy for Excellence
- Luna Elementary School
- Spring Creek Elementary School
- Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence
- Watson Technology Center for Math and Science
B campuses
- Abbett Elementary School
- Armstrong Elementary School
- Back Elementary School
- Bradfield Elementary School
- Bullock Elementary School
- Cisneros Prekindergarten School
- Daugherty Elementary School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dorsey Elementary School
- Ethridge Elementary School
- Freeman Elementary School
- Garland High School
- Giddens-Steadham Elementary School
- Golden Meadows Elementary School
- Handley Elementary School
- Heather Glen Elementary School
- Herfurth Elementary School
- Hickman Elementary School
- Houston Middle School
- Hudson Middle School
- Jackson Technology Center for Math and Science
- Lakeview Centennial High School
- Lyles Middle School
- North Garland High School
- Northlake Elementary School
- Park Crest Elementary School
- Parsons Prekindergarten School
- Roach Elementary School
- Rowlett Elementary School
- Rowlett High School
- Sachse High School
- Sewell Elementary School
- Shorehaven Elementary School
- South Garland High School
- Stephens Elementary School
Campuses earning all available distinction designations:
- Austin Academy for Excellence
- Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
- Kimberlin Academy for Excellence
- North Garland High School
- Spring Creek Elementary School
- Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence
