Garland ISD launches Family Support Call Center

Garland ISD launched its newest communication service on April 22 with the opening of the Family Support Call Center. Open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, the center offers parents and caregivers the opportunity to ask questions, seek information or obtain resources after business hours via telephone.
“We always strive to meet the needs of our families. We decided to set up the #GISDSupport4All Family Support Call Center to assist parents/caregivers who may not be able to reach us during traditional business hours. We realize that some parents/caregivers are working during the day or are helping their student(s) with school work during the day,” said Ramona Morin Aguilar, director of Family and Community Engagement. “This service also opened the lines of communication for those who prefer over-the-phone service. Our goal is to engage with our families, connect them to resources and encourage them.”
Since its launch, the Family Support Call Center has assisted 105 families and counting, averaging 10 live calls per night and about 15 voicemails left during the day within the first three days.
“We are proud to share that we are accomplishing same-day response with an average callback wait time of about five minutes. Messages left outside of our call center’s hours of operation are answered within a 24-hour window,” said Aguilar.
Some common inquiries have been regarding resources for food and financial assistance, at-home learning support, completing a change of address and enrollment, she stated.
The hotline provides service in English and Spanish and is being staffed by the district’s Student Services team. All families have to do is call 903-224-5761 and provide their query and callback number to a receptionist. Families will then receive a return call that evening with the information requested.
