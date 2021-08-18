Garland ISD logo
Photo courtesy of Facebook

Starting Monday, Aug. 23, Garland ISD will launch a parent-led temporary virtual learning  option for students in prekindergarten through sixth grade.

Families can enroll in this new learning option beginning Thursday, Aug. 19. More details can be found at garlandisd.net/TVL. 

"We value our parents’ support and partnership as we continue to navigate this ever-changing situation," Communications Coordinator Caren Rodriguez said.

