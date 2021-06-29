The Garland ISD Board of Trustees was updated on June 22 regarding the projected budget for 2021-22.
Brandy Mayo, executive director of budget, said the district plans to be fully operational in fiscal year 2022.
The district will see a 12%, or $7 million, reduction in its general fund. Revenue shifts could change as the district reviews vacant positions as COVID-19 protocols lift and investigate the impact of ESSER III funding and the Texas Legislature funding.
“Our taxable assessed value growth is 3%, which is what we’ve shown at every workshop,” Mayo said. “We expect to have a 98% tax collection rate, and the average daily attendance to build our budget is 49,906 – that’s a $1,000 ADA reduction from this current fiscal year, and we do expect fluctuations in our revenue, positive or negative, with the new legislation. The average daily attendance will be finalized at the end of the summer.”
The general fund balance is a projected $210.6 million with a revenue of $13.5 million and expense of $43 million.
The district plans to save a total of $2.6 million by reducing expenditures on COVID-19 protocol.
“As we get back to normal, we can review these items, and they will positively affect the outcome of our general fund budget,” Mayo said.
For the upcoming school year, the district plans to have a total of $1.3 million in one-time expenses including replacing the bus fleet.
Proposed ongoing expenses for the year total at $6.9 million.
The general operating fund expense totals at $543 million and a revenue of $513.5 million. The student nutrition fund has a $34 million revenue and $34 million expenditure. The debt service fund has a revenue of $71.2 million and expenditure of $63.8 million.
The maintenance and operations rate and I&S rate are higher than what will be approved in August. The district currently projects a $0.9469 per $100 valuation maintenance and operation rate and a $0.3094 interest and sinking rate.
“If we choose to consider all pennies, it will be a $50 million increase to our general fund revenue,” Mayo said. “The overall change in rate is a net zero.”
Tax elections must be held in November. To hold a November tax rate election, a district must call the election no later than Aug. 16 and publish a notice of adopting the new tax rate no later than Aug. 6.
“Our projections are subject to change as we receive guidance from the TEA and COVID impacts,” Mayo said.
