An update on the middle school Ready 1:1 program was presented to the Garland ISD Finance and Audit Committee during this month’s Finance and Committee meeting.
Currently, the middle schools are using a Chromebook cart model with an optional take-home option.
Each school year students are assigned a Chromebook to be used during the school day and returned to the cart at the end of the day.
Executive Technology Officer Matt Yeager said there’s currently no maintenance and use fee for the middle school program because it doesn’t leave the building.
There’s also a take-home option, but some key challenges include the use of after-school instructional resources and/or daily reading assignments; ensuring students will maintain the Chromebook at home and return to school with it fully charged for daily classroom use; and the Chromebook maintenance and use fee to cover added maintenance/damage/loss.
Yeager said their next step is to expand on their current program, possibly by next semester.
“We’re collaborating with the Academics Department, C&I (Curriculum and Instruction) and the middle school administration and teachers to get their opinion, and hopefully next semester, spring 2020, we’re going to look at the pilot program to see what good options we could have to do a take home or utilize those for that instructional purpose, including the reading assignments going forward,” he said.
Maintenance and use fee would be the same as the high school - $25 or $0-15 for those on free or reduced lunch.
