To create a streamlined path, the district will introduce mariachi and orchestra classes at three schools in the fall. Austin Academy for Excellence and North Garland High School will debut mariachi courses, while Naaman Forest High School will launch an orchestra program. Currently, Jackson Technology Center for Math and Science as well as Garland High School house both orchestra and mariachi classes, while Austin Academy for Excellence, Webb Middle School and North Garland High School offer orchestra courses.
“In order for us to provide a robust fine arts experience, starting students at the elementary or middle school level is a must,” said Director of Visual & Performing Arts Joseph Figarelli. “Thanks to the support of the Board of Trustees and Dr. López’s vision, we’re helping our students become more well-rounded.”
Striving to provide as many learning opportunities as possible, the district’s newest facility will open the doors to experiences never before offered in GISD.
“We are most excited to offer two new programs with the opening of the natatorium this fall,” stated Aquatic Manager Philip Wiggins. “The district will boast swimming and diving teams at every high school, as well as a water safety program for our second graders. The short-term and long-term benefits of the classes and opportunities we will be able to offer will be a positive for our students for years to come.”
Focused on preparing students for successful futures, GISD is also expanding the reach of two specialized programs.
For decades, Garland High School was the only GISD campus to offer International Baccalaureate (IB) with its Diploma Programme for juniors and seniors. Extending the World School experience to the middle school level, Austin Academy for Excellence will introduce the renowned Middle Years Programme (MYP) to seventh and eighth graders in 2020-21. Intended for all students, MYP is a framework for how teachers deliver instruction. Austin students will experience more concept-based learning that is driven by big ideas or universal themes; increased connection among courses; a global understanding of the way in which the content being taught relates to and affects our world; and instructional time embedded with a focus on life skills such as communication, collaboration, and organization to prepare students for high school and beyond. MYP will be implemented in sixth grade in 2021–22.
As a district, we are committed to ensuring that all Garland ISD students graduate with at least 12 hours of college credit in addition to their high school diploma. Beginning in the fall, the district will have Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECHs) available at every high school. Each one will have an area of specialization tied to a career pathway that is aligned with workforce trends in this region. Current business partners include Microsoft, Google, Parkland Hospital, Toyota and Wells Fargo. Students will also have the opportunity to graduate with associate degrees, including:
Garland High School
(Partnership with Richland College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Advanced Manufacturing
- Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering
- Associate of Science with a concentration in Engineering
Lakeview Centennial High School
(Partnership with Eastfield College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Accounting
- Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice
- Associate of Art in Criminal Justice
Naaman Forest High School
(Partnership with North Lake College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Construction Technology
- Associate of Applied Science in Mortgage Banking
North Garland High School
(Partnership with Richland College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Network Administration and Support
- Associate of Science with a concentration in Premedical/Predental
Rowlett High School
(Partnership with Richland College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Interactive Simulation and Game Technology (Game Design)
- Associate of Applied Science in Software Programming and Developing
- Associate of Science
Sachse High School
(Partnership with Richland College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia Web Design
- Associate of Arts in Teaching EC-6
South Garland High School
(Partnership with Eastfield College)
- Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology
- Associate of Applied Science in Electronics
- Associate of Arts in Teaching EC-6
Contact campuses for details.
