Garland ISD nurses support front line colleagues

Sixteen Garland ISD nurses recently spent their three-day weekend sewing more than 300 masks for their GISD colleagues on the front lines. The nurses made masks to help staff who make GISD’s curbside meals program possible.
Renee Kotsopoulos R.N., GISD director of Health Services, said they focused on must-have features, which meant “masks should fit snugly and comfortably against the sides of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to the shape.”
Prior to the Dallas County order asking people to wear face coverings, mask-making materials were already hard to come by, but that wasn’t an issue for these group of GISD nurses.
“We have a group of GISD nurses who are sewers. A lot of material sharing occurred during the process. Some nurses had fabric, some had elastic, and some had sophisticated sewing machines,” Kotsopoulos said. “They took ownership of this good deed and got it done by helping each other and working together.”
She also noted that while materials may be hard to find, many face coverings require no sewing at all, as long as the masks have the proper features with the intent to protect other people.
“While face coverings don’t necessarily protect you, they do protect someone’s grandparent, sibling, or other loved one,” she said. “You can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus to others. At GISD, we love our community and will continue to be there for them. We believe in doing everything we can to keep our families as safe as possible.”
Now that many stores require customers to wear some sort of face covering before entering, it’s also important to know how to properly care and clean them.
Kotsopoulos said machine washing and drying on high heat is preferred; however, not everyone has a washer and dryer readily available.
“If you hand-wash your face covering, be sure you are scrubbing with soap and water and use an iron on high heat to dry,” she said. “And remember: please continue to utilize social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid touching your face covering and face.”
More information and recommendations on cloth coverings can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.
