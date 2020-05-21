May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Garland ISD is observing it with a variety of tips, tools and fun activities. The guidance and counseling team is hosting a social media challenge, sharing tips, promoting virtual mental health screenings, focusing on weekly themes and more.
These tools are not only available to staff, students and their families but everyone in the community as well.
The guidance and counseling team kicked the month off with the self-care challenge, which is going on all month. The district is challenging everyone to submit what they’re doing to take care of themselves by posting a photo of their activity on social media with the hashtags #GISDSelfCare and #YouMatter.
"We did a DeStress Yourself! staff mental health webinar in conjunction with Employee Wellness. In that we had four different sessions addressing mental health issues,” said Nwakaego Oriji, counselor facilitator. “One of those sessions was on substance abuse, another session was on anxiety and grief, and then we had another session that was on mindfulness where we had a yoga person come in and conduct a guided meditation with our staff. Lastly, we had Liz (Keirtscher) from the Employee Wellness Department to present about some EAP (employee assistance program) and other benefits for the staff."
Lisa Olsen, responsive services administrator, said they have weekly topics that focus on mental health. The first week was “Owning Your Feelings.” The district tweeted things out and encouraged staff members, the community and students to share their feelings with others and provide resources related to this topic.
The second week was “Finding the Positive” in which they discussed finding the positive despite circumstances. This week is about supporting others.
"The idea is that if you support others you help yourself as well as others. So it's making those connections and supporting other people,” Olsen said.
Next week the district plans to send families off with a presentation that covers a variety of topics that range from looking for signs of child abuse, recognizing signs of depression and where to get help and more. The district will provide families with a calendar on self-care, tips on how to get along with your family during this difficult time and how to get back into ordinary life.
"The goal is for them to stay connected during the summer and to continue to break the stigma of mental health, and make people realize it's something that we need to all address, whether we're in a time of crisis or not,” said Olsen.
The guidance and counseling team believes it’s important to recognize the signs of mental health and know how to get help, especially during a time of uncertainty when the level of anxiety and stress has increased.
"Even before this (pandemic), having a mental health focus helps because you prepare people to able to deal with issues such as this,” said Oriji. “So we're preparing our kids to have grit and resilience. They're going to really need that, and if they build that skill beforehand then they'll be able to get to and through this in a way that can help them to thrive after."
"We want to make sure we are addressing the needs that are right now, but we have been preparing as a district to prepare our kids and our communities to be able to endure something like this,” she added.
Follow the district’s counseling and wellness team to get daily tips and resources at twitter.com/gisdcounseling, twitter.com/gisdwellness and twitter.com/gisdSEL.
To learn more about the district’s Mental Health Awareness Month weekly topics, visit garlandisd.net/content/mental-health-awareness-month.
The counseling team will also be available during the summer for assistance via askcounseling@garlandisd.net.
