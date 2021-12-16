Garland ISD is applying to receive $49 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations and $110 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Applications will be made in June and August 2022.
In order to be eligible for the funding, the district is required to update its safe return policy and give a detailed plan on how all funds plan to be used.
American Rescue Plan funding will be available to use until 2024. Among the top expenditures for ARP funding, the district plans to use a total of $48 million for staff retention, $10 million on new technology, $10 million on network updates and around $120,000 for sanitation efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,. More items can be viewed on the Garland ISD website.
Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo told the Garland ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday meeting that the district will have until Sept. 30, 2023 to use all of its Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations funding.
Among the top expenditures, the district plans to use $16 million to update and maintain its heating, ventilation and air conditioning units across the district to better filter pathogens including the COVID-19 virus. Mental health resources are slated to take up $2,933 of the ESSER II funds while $7 million will be used for academic resources, and $2 million will be used for special education and resources for dyslexic students upon funding approval. More items can be seen on the Garland ISD website.
As part of the district’s safe return policy – which is required by the Texas Education Agency – Ringo said plexiglass will be returned to classrooms and the cafeteria in addition to other key places, as per the request of students, parents and staff.
Parents and students will also receive a daily COVID-19 report online as opposed to the weekly letter. Masks will continue to be optional. Additionally, students will not be able to test out of quarantine until after at least five days of exposure to the virus.
