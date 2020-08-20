The Garland ISD District Affairs Committee received an update on reopening schools during the Aug. 11 meeting from Chief Leadership Officer Susanna Russell and Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos, RN.
Students who chose in-person learning will return to campus on Sept. 8. According to data, district-wide, 62.7 percent of families chose remote learning, and 37.3 percent chose face-to-face learning.
Of the 92 percent of families that filled out the commitment form 86.5 percent stated they have good home internet speed; 81.1 percent said they had reliable home internet; 62.7 percent said they have an unshared personal computer; and 27.5 percent anticipated needing to ride the bus when they return for in-person learning
Kotsopoulos went over the protocol updates. She stated that the current parameters state that local districts can determine when and how to reopen and they have the option to do fully remote learning for eight weeks.
She reported that the CDC updated their guidelines on Aug. 1 which essentially reiterated things that they already know regarding coordinating of classes, social distancing, (and) eliminating extracurricular activities when social distancing isn’t possible.
“One of the things that they did change is when someone is out for a COVID illness in order to return one of the criteria that has to be met -- it had been in the past three days fever-free, and now it’s 24-hours fever-free, however, right now we’re going to stay at the three-day mark,” she said. “The reason why we want to do that right now in our district is that there were a lot of people that were having a recurrence of symptoms ... out of safety, I think we’re going to stay at the three-day mark.”
Kotsopoulos also noted that Texas Education Agency (TEA) is requiring that any time that there is a staff member with a lab confirmed COVID-19 positive result they are to notify everyone in the building.
“The problem with waiting until we have the test result is the lag time to get the testing to getting the test result can be seven to 10 days,” she said. “If you have somebody in your building that has COVID and we wait 10 days to notify the other staff they won’t feel like we’re being as transparent as we need to.”
As a result of this she said if the individual receives a presumptive positive from their doctor the district will go with that result.
Kotsopoulos said in regards to situations where a classroom, campus or the district would be closed depends on a variety of factors such as not having enough staff to meet the needs of students, seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 positive absences, cases in various classrooms on campus that seem unrelated and the campus transmission rate being higher than the community rate.
