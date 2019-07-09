Garland ISD PTA president named Spirit of Rowlett

Garland ISD PTA President Deborah Crosby was named the July Spirit of Rowlett award winner.
This award publicly recognizes residents doing extraordinary things in the community, and the recipients are nominated by other residents of Rowlett.
Crosby has lived in Rowlett since 1992 and is finishing up two years as president of the Garland ISD Council of PTAs this month; she’s also served in other roles with the council over the past eight years.
“Texas PTAs has a strong legislative influence down in Austin. As part of something we did here in Garland, we took a group of students from Garland High School down to Austin on rally day and we were able to meet with Angie Chen Button and some of the other legislators. … That was really encouraging to see the youth of Garland just involved and excited about the legislative process,” she said in an interview with Councilman Blake Margolis.
Crosby said the Texas PTAs have been successful in the bill to increase the smoking age to 21 and getting funding for schools, both of which passed.
She is also an advocate for those with special needs. Crosby said having a son with autism she did her own research to get the help her son needed, and other parents took notice. From there she became an advocate for other parents.
"I nominate Deborah Crosby for her willingness to take a stand and step up for our community's kids – be it PTA, graduation or whatever,” said Debby Bobbitt. “She absolutely cares for this community, our citizens and most of all our kids, who are our future! She is active on the Arts and Humanities Commission and has been one of the key players to bring a little class and style to Rowlett. She has a passion for her kids, her husband, and her family as a whole. She is open, honest and is not afraid to speak her mind if something is wrong or right.”
