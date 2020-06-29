Garland ISD

Garland ISD recently announced that due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and Dallas County being one of the hardest hit, with the focus of continuing to keep the safety of students and staff its top priority the district has decided to put strength and conditioning programs on hold.

“We have made the decision to place summer strength and conditioning programs at all district high schools on hold until July 13, 2020. This decision was made in an abundance of caution for the well-being of our athletes and coaches,” the district stated. “We appreciate your understanding and support in this ever-evolving situation. GISD will continue to do what is best for students and staff. We are finalizing plans for the reopening of school and are awaiting final guidelines from the Texas Education Agency. We are waiting patiently, as you are, for their guidance. We will remain vigilant in keeping our families informed.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments