Named a new blended learning demonstration site, Garland ISD is one of just 20 school districts in the second cohort of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation’s Raising Blended Learners initiative. GISD will now receive up to $300,000 in grant funding to implement its personalized learning program.
“We are excited to support our students’ unique journeys in blended learning through engaging tasks focused on content standards, skills and social-emotional competencies that hold the key to unlocking and fulfilling their potential,” said Superintendent Ricardo López.
Blended learning merges best practices of in-person classroom teaching with online technology so educators are able to utilize data to personalize instruction while students are able to gain more ownership over their learning.
GISD’s plan includes creating a blended learning environment for K-2 reading classes at Liberty Grove Elementary School and Beaver Technology Center for Math & Science. Students will not only rotate through reading stations but will meet with their teachers in small-group instruction as well. Learning activities will also be personalized and based on students’ individual literacy data, which will be tracked and monitored on a weekly basis. The district intends to use its grant funds for teacher training, implementation efforts and to purchase technology where needed.
The second cohort of Raising Blended Learners was originally scheduled to launch work during the 2020-21 school year. However, due to the challenging times caused by COVID-19, the program will begin implementation during the 2021-22 school year.
For more information, visit RaisingBlendedLearners.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.