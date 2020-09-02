The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a presentation on the natatorium programs, staff and budget from Executive Director of Athletics Cliff Odenwald during the Aug. 25 board meeting.
Oldenwald stated that other than the number of enrolled students the information presented at the Aug. 11 Facilities Committee meeting remains the same.
During the Facilities Committee meeting he reported that Coach Philip Wiggins visited all seven high schools last spring to recruit students. He also attended two freshman events before school was shut down due to COVID-19. Wiggins continued his recruitment efforts via e-mails, calls, booster clubs and social media.
Oldenwald reported that as of Aug. 11, Garland High School had 36 students enrolled, Lakeview Centennial had 10, Naaman Forest had six, North Garland was at 30, Rowlett at eight, Sachse at 25 and South Garland had four.
As of Aug. 25, the district had 125 swimmer/divers enrolled.
“Due to the current student health concerns surround the COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to postpone the Water Safety Program for the 2020-21 school year,” he said. “The natatorium staff will produce videos outlining what to expect and water safety lesson demonstrations. These videos will be accessible on the natatorium website and may be shown to any class during scheduled PE time. The natatorium staff will be available to assist with any questions concerning the water safety program.”
The current natatorium staff consist of Wiggins as the aquatic manager, Dan Hafner as head swim coach, Stacy Henderson as the head dive coach, Keysha Brown as the athletic trainer and Joe Claunch as the maintenance technician.
“We’ve got the best swim coaches to build one of the best and strongest programs in the state of Texas, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to work with these guys,” Oldenwald said.
He added that the coaches will serve on the water safety instructor team alongside other instructors.
Community swim times and fees are still getting set up, but due to the pandemic the district won’t be able to offer this just yet.
The projected total staffing budget is $772,114, and the operating budget is $605,000, for a projected total of $1,377,114.
Oldenwald said the opening date has been pushed to October.
