Garland ISD receives national recognition for music education

Garland ISD may be closed, but the district’s award-winning instruction continues. GISD was recently named a 2020 Best Community for Music Education (BCME) by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. This marks the district’s 11th designation, which recognizes and celebrates the commitment of school administrators, community leaders, teachers and parents who believe in music education and are working to ensure that it is part of a well-rounded education for all children.
“We recognize that this news comes at a time of uncertainty for many districts and schools across the nation,” said NAMM Foundation Executive Director Mary Luehrsen. “In light of this, we will be nationally announcing and celebrating all BCME winners at a later date. In the interim, it is our hope that this bit of good news can further rally and strengthen your music program and your community.”
Among 754 school districts to receive 2020 honors, GISD qualified by answering detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were then verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities award showcases educational leaders impacting the lives of students. After just two years of music instruction, participants show more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores. In addition, students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college. And, studies also show that music education provides social benefits such as conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
Learn more about music education in GISD by visiting the Visual and Performing Arts at garlandisd.net/content/visual-and-performing-arts.
