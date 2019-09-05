Brent Ringo

Brent Ringo

 david burton

Garland ISD recently received the Texas Comptroller Transparency Star Award for Traditional Finances.

Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo said this is the first time the district has received this award.

“This award is from the state Comptroller’s Office that establishes guidelines for financial transparency for public entities – school districts, cities and counties, and there’s quite a lengthy checklist that must be done, and it involves updating the website monthly that provides information to our stakeholders that is easily accessible in a digital format,” he said.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, this recognition is awarded to public entities that “open their books not only in their traditional finances, but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions and debt obligations, and provide clear and meaningful information not only by posting financial documents, but also through summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.”

To learn more about this award, visit comptroller.texas.gov.

To find GISD’s financial transparency, visit garlandisd.net/content/financial-transparency.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments