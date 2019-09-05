Garland ISD recently received the Texas Comptroller Transparency Star Award for Traditional Finances.
Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo said this is the first time the district has received this award.
“This award is from the state Comptroller’s Office that establishes guidelines for financial transparency for public entities – school districts, cities and counties, and there’s quite a lengthy checklist that must be done, and it involves updating the website monthly that provides information to our stakeholders that is easily accessible in a digital format,” he said.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, this recognition is awarded to public entities that “open their books not only in their traditional finances, but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions and debt obligations, and provide clear and meaningful information not only by posting financial documents, but also through summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.”
To learn more about this award, visit comptroller.texas.gov.
To find GISD’s financial transparency, visit garlandisd.net/content/financial-transparency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.