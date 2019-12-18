Garland ISD recognized by American Heart Association

Garland ISD was recently recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) for its efforts to implement quality workplace employee health programs.
GISD was one of just 36 organizations with more than 5,000 employees across the country to win a Workplace Health Achievement Bronze Level Recognition.
This recognition measures the extent to which a company has implemented best practices to build a culture of health for employees.
GISD Employee Wellness Coordinator Liz Kiertscher said the district has been working toward applying for this award for a few years as she helped the district build its employee wellness program.
"Our employee wellness program has a health improvement plan with goals, and one of our goals is to have a comprehensive wellness program and benchmark against set standards,” she said.
She added that one of their objectives under that goal was to apply for wellness program awards. Being recognized by AHA means the district is meeting the goal they set for themselves with their health improvement plan.
"It means we're offering a comprehensive program that's being recognized nationally by a national organization that promotes health and wellness,” said Kiertscher. “It means we're on the right track and we're providing the things that our staff is going to need to stay healthy and well."
The American Heart Association looks at several categories when examining an employer’s health and wellness program – structure and process measures, communication, programs, engagement, partnership and outcomes.
The district offers a wide array of programs and resources to its employees including preventative care such as screenings and vaccinations, an employee assistance program, CPR and educational classes, and more.
To learn more about the American Heart Association workplace health recognition, visit heart.org/en/professional/workplace-health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.