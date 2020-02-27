Garland ISD recognizes fire academy

The Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center was recognized during Tuesday night’s regular Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting with the Evidence of Excellence award for being named a Star Award winner.

Pictured are Board of Trustees President Johnny Beach, GRCTC Principal Coleman Bruman, Assistant Principal Clinton Elsasser, Firefighting and EMT instructor Cliff Brooks with some of the Triple Credit Model Fire Academy students, Garland Fire Chief Mark Lee, Battalion Chief Glenn Johnson and Executive Dean of the Business Design & Public Service Division at El Centro College Dr. Sherry Jones.