Garland ISD recognizes fire academy

The Evidence of Excellence award was presented to the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center (GRCTC) during Tuesday night’s Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting for being named a Star Award winner by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The GRCTC offers more than 200 courses – all taught by industry professionals – that give GISD students the personal and professional skills they need for a successful future.
One of those programs is the Triple Credit Model Fire Academy, a rigorous three-year program and partnership between the GRCTC, the Garland Fire Department and El Centro College.
“It allows GISD students to earn approximately 30 college credit hours toward an associate degree and fire science certificate, as well as training to take the Texas Commission on Fire Protection exam,” said Erika Crump, director of Career and Technical Education.
The Triple Credit Model Fire Academy was recently named a Star Award winner by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
“This honor is presented to colleges and universities that help the state reach its goal of ensuring 60 percent of young adults aged 25-34 hold some type of postsecondary credential by 2030,” Crump said. “The Coordinating Board selected just three winners out of 45 nominations and 37 applications for this year’s Star Award.”
