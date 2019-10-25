The Leadership Rowlett Class 29 was recognized during Tuesday night’s Garland ISD regular Board of Trustees meeting.
Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations, said the group spent most of the day Tuesday touring the district and learning about GISD and what it has to offer students and families, as well as the communities of Garland, Rowlett and Sachse.
Leadership Rowlett Class 29 began their tour at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center where they had lunch served by the culinary students. They had a chance to spend some time at Herfurth Elementary and see the Montessori program, and they also visited Rowlett High School and the transportation department.
Landon Huie of 19 Ministries spoke on behalf of Leadership Rowlett Class 29.
“The opportunities that students have in this district, it really impressed me. They can get a job straight out of graduating (high school) whether it is with the fire department or in technology,” Huie said.
“One thing that stuck out to me was that every student matters, and it’s evident that every student matters. It’s not just a job that your staff has; it’s their passion and their heart pouring into the lives of these kids,” he added.
