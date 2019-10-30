Garland ISD recognizes tech, cafeteria manager

The Going the Extra Mile (GEM) recognition is a district acknowledgement of Garland ISD employees who display superior commitment, innovation, leadership, work ethic, accomplishments and initiative.
Garland ISD GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Recognition is open to any GISD employee, and anyone can nominate an employee as a GEM. Those selected are notified and recognized at a GISD Board of Trustees meeting once a month.
This month’s honorees were Justin Jasmin and Nicki Pesina, both recognized during the Oct. 22 board meeting.
Jasmin, Student Nutrition Services software technician, received a record 14 GEM nominations for his dedication, availability, communication skills and customer service. He is a consistent support for our cafeteria managers, even when issues come up that are not a part of his job description, according to the presentation.
“Because Justin is a former cafeteria manager, he knows what they need and is 100 percent dedicated to providing it,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations.
Milligan said Jasmin’s current role involves facilitating expedited ordering of items to campus cafeterias. He also approves all outside vendor orders placed by cafeteria managers.
“These two job responsibilities give him constant direct communication with our cafeteria managers, and he has a great ability to empathize with their needs. Having been “in their shoes,” he offers great support,” she added.
Jasmin is said to also be an integral part of the Student Nutrition Services marketing design team.
“He is able to take ideas and design all of their marketing collateral, resulting in team conference presentations across the state and nation,” Milligan said.
Pesina is the cafeteria manager at Sewell Elementary. It was mentioned in the presentation that her principal, Kim Marsh, stated Pesina “wholeheartedly cares about students and always does what it takes to make sure kids are taken care of. She works daily to meet the needs of kids that might not get a hot meal or who come to school with a full stomach. She understands the student population and realizes that kids need a safe place where needs are met.”
Pesina is said to build strong relationships with kids and a highly valued employee and important contributor to what makes Sewell a great place to be.
“Nicki is being honored tonight because she was nominated by David Rappin, cafeteria manager at O’Banion Middle School, for making an above and beyond sacrifice for a co-worker,” Milligan said. “We have all heard stories and maybe even seen a movie or two, about paying it forward, and Nicki’s story exemplifies that altruism. When a Student Nutrition field supervisor, Mike Balk, was suffering from kidney failure and was on dialysis, Nicki came forward, got tested and was a perfect match to be a kidney donor for him. In fact, she is just now returning from her leave post-surgery.”
When asked why she volunteered for this, Pesina told the district that she has been the recipient of much good will and many blessings.
“Her co-workers, campus teachers, and principals have supported her and be-friended her in the 24 years she has worked in GISD. And in 2017, after many years of disappointment, Nicki gave birth to a healthy baby, but there were complications when the baby’s lung collapsed,” Milligan said. “After four days of uncertainty, the baby recovered, and Nicki made a promise that she would pay back this miracle and the many other blessings in her life when called upon, and she did just that. As a result, Mike now has a new, functioning kidney and is recovering, watching this from home, and hoping to return to work soon. And she did all of this with now two small toddlers at home.”
