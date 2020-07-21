Garland ISD: Remote learning extended through Sept. 7

Following an order issued by the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Department on July 16, Garland ISD announced that the district’s remote start of school would be extended through Sept. 7. From Aug. 10 to Sept. 7, all students will attend school remotely with no option for face-to-face instruction.
Families who have chosen face-to-face learning will begin attending class on campus on Sept. 8. Additionally, all extracurricular activities, including athletics and fine arts, are canceled by this order and will resume Sept. 8, the district stated.
According to the order, Dallas County is reporting record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as record-high numbers of COVID-19 related hospitalization. As a result of this, DCHHS deemed it necessary that public and private schools from prekindergarten through grade 12 shall not reopen for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7.
“Administrators, teachers and staff may conduct or facilitate the online learning process while on-campus provided social distancing is followed and facial coverings are worn at all times,” the order states. “Prior to Sept. 8, 2020, all Public and Private School Systems in Dallas County shall re-open schools through virtual, remote or distance learning only. All school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/ or athletic competitions, shall not take place until school systems resume on-campus instruction.”
The order also states that at least two weeks prior to reopening for on-campus instruction and on-campus activities, each school system has to develop a written plan for resuming on-campus instruction and extracurricular activities and submit it to the local health authority, as well as make the plan available for parents and the public.
GISD announced Monday that its 2020-21 Reopening School Instructional Guidebook is now available. This resource contains details about learning models, training, procedures, safety requirements and more. The guidebook can be found on the 2020-21 school reopening page.
