Virtual learning will be open to Garland ISD students.
Garland ISD plans to move forward with their ICON Virtual School program following Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of SB 15 on Sept. 9.
Under SB 15, schools will receive full average daily attendance (ADA) funding for virtual learning programs from Kindergarten through grade 12.
The capacity for online instruction will be capped at 10% of the local district’s population.
To be eligible, districts must have an overall district-wide performance rating of C or higher in school year 2018-19, or the year the latest performance rating was given.
Tests will be given to remote students in the same way as in-person students. Districts must also track student progress through periodic assessments.
Extracurricular activities will be available to remote students.
Teachers will not be able to deliver instruction to on-campus and remote learners simultaneously.
The district stated pre-kindergarten will not be eligible for fully funded remote learning.
“We believe in keeping all families and staff informed during this process,” Communications Coordinator Caren Rodriguez said in a press release. “Garland ISD’s Department of Innovation has been working to modify the ICON Virtual School program. As soon as the program is finalized, an application will be made available.”
ICON will be open to students who were enrolled in face-to-face learning for at least 50% of the 2020-21 school year and are currently in good standing with 90% or better attendance, students who are medically fragile and students who have been placed in a remote learning setting by an Admission, Review and Dismissal (ARD) Committee.
To be in good standing, students need to have maintained a 70% or above in core classes and passed STAAR/EOC in the previous year and demonstrated grade-level proficiency according to the Texas curriculum.
