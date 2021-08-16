The Texas Supreme Court struck down the mask mandate put in place by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday.
The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates. A temporary injunction hearing will move forward, according to Jenkins.
Until then, the requirement for health and safety plans and masks are now void. Residents may choose whether or not they wish to wear a mask in public.
Garland ISD released a statement saying based on the Texas Supreme Court ruling on Sunday masks are no longer mandated in school buildings.
“The district strongly encourages all staff and students to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Communications Coordinator Caren Rodriguez said.
“GISD is committed to keeping our students and staff safe,” Rodriguez said. “The school district has put several protocols in place to make each building a healthy environment.”
To ensure the safety of students, staff and parents, the district has registered nurses at each campus, masks and face shields available in all buildings, daily bus and school misting, continued contact tracing, rapid testing and plexiglass barriers in cafeterias and on elementary school desks.
As new legal action occurs in the days and weeks ahead, changes to the school’s policy may occur.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated,” Rodriguez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.