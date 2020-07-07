Garland ISD resumes summer meal distribution

Garland ISD’s summer meal program resumed Monday following a brief break, at 22 campus locations. Meals will be served grab-and-go from the cafeteria or designated locations.
Meals will be served Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals will be served grab-and-go from the cafeteria or designated locations.
Please note, this is not curbside service. Student Nutrition Services staff will be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing standards. The district recommends visitors wear masks when picking up grab-and-go meals.
The meal distribution schedule below will continue until July 31.
Monday (two meals received)
- Hot Lunch for Monday
- Breakfast for Tuesday
Tuesday (four meals received)
- Hot Lunch for Tuesday
- Lunch for Wednesday
- Two Breakfasts
Thursday (four meals received)
- Hot Lunch for Thursday
- Lunch for Friday
- Two Breakfasts
If it's not possible to bring your child at the meal pickup time, the district asks that you present one of the following forms of ID for the child:
- A student report card for each child not present (does not have to be a GISD report card)
- A student ID card (does not have to be an ID from GISD)
- A birth certificate
Children under the age of 5 who are not enrolled in a school district may use a birth certificate to request meals.
Verification will only be required one time. Once verification has occurred, you will be given a SNS verification document to present at future meal pickups. Parents can also use a completed SNS Car Tag received during curbside meals to pick up summer meals.
Visit the Nutrislice site for the latest menu information. The Nutrislice app is also available for free download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Free summer meals will be served at the following locations:
- Bradfield Elementary School
- Bullock Elementary School
- Bussey Middle School
- Cisneros Prekindergarten School
- Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
- Coyle Middle School
- Daugherty Elementary School
- Garland High School
- Giddens-Steadham Elementary School
- Hillside Academy for Excellence
- Houston Middle School
- Jackson Technology Center for Math & Science
- Lakeview Centennial High School
- Naaman Forest High School
- North Garland High School
- Northlake Elementary School
- O'Banion Middle School
- Sachse High School
- Sellers Middle School
- South Garland High School
- Toler Elementary School
- Webb Middle School
