Four Garland ISD robotics teams were recognized at Tuesday night’s Garland ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting with the Evidence of Excellence award for qualifying for the VEX World Championship.
Students from Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, Austin Academy for Excellence, Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School all performed exceptionally well against numerous teams from across the nation.
Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations, said this year’s competition was held in Louisville, bringing together more than 1,600 teams from over three dozen countries.
Kimberlin Academy had six robotics team qualify for the North Texas regional and state tournaments, but one team – CyberKnights A – advanced to the world championships, according to Milligan. Their engineering notebook was judged the best at state competition earning the team a design award and a spot at the world championships.
“CyberKnights A also won several excellence awards, which is the highest honor presented to a team,” she said. “At worlds CyberKnights A entered at a rank of 437, but they finished 99th overall.”
The Aquatic Lawnchairs team competed as eighth-graders at Austin Academy and are now freshmen at Garland High School.
Milligan said the team as qualified for worlds the past four years, placing 14th in their division and 28th overall this year.
“In addition to worlds, the Aquatic Lawnchairs team was invited to participate at the Google invitational tournament in California,” she added.
The Aquatic Lawnchairs also won the state Excellence Award, which is presented to the best all-around team based on their engineering notebooks, skills programming and team competition matches, as well as teamwork and collaboration.
This is Hudson Middle School's fourth year in a row to qualify.
“The Aces team and their robot Starnut had a great season, winning the Amaze Award and Sportsmanship Award. They were also the North Texas state champions, which qualified the team for worlds,” Milligan said. “Hudson Middle School set both a school record and a state record with three out of the four teams in the state finals.”
Aces was ranked 27th out of 94 teams in the Opportunity Division at the world championship.
The high school teamed to be recognized Tuesday night came from Sachse High with the Sachse Reborn. The team paved its way to world with several tournament championships.
