Garland ISD recently announced new campus administration positions that have been approved including leaders for two Rowlett schools.
Lindsey Young will serve as the new principal of Stephens Elementary School, taking over for Jeffrey Waller.
Tyrance Duke Barnett was named the new principal of Coyle Middle School, taking over for Kenneth Washington.
Other GISD approved campus administration positions include Lucas Pizaña as principal of Williams Elementary School and Chucky Viernes as school design administrator in the Office of Innovation; Nicole Wilson as principal of Heather Glen Elementary School and Danielle Riddick as principal of Lister Elementary School.
