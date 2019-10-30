Garland ISD’s community champion

A staple of Garland ISD was recognized during the Oct. 22 regular Board of Trustees meeting as a Community Champion for over 50 years of service to the GISD community.
According to the district, the Community Champion recognition is given to those community members and district partners who advance the goals of the district and improve the lives of Garland ISD students throughout the tri-cities of Garland, Rowlett and Sachse.
Jesse Ramon, the founder of the Garland Track and Field Club, has coached hundreds of Garland ISD athletes for over 50 years, influencing multiple generations.
“Jesse is the founder of the Garland Track and Field Club, whose motto is 'Garland Strong and Garland Proud,' which Jesse has led for 55 years. In that time, he has coached thousands children in field and track, while also serving as a football, baseball and basketball referee,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations.
She added that Ramon’s initial goal in starting the club was to keep kids active in the summer, but what he started is now one of the largest track clubs in North Texas. He’s served many GISD students; some have become professional athletes and productive leaders in their own right. The club now has over 10 veteran coaches who work with all age groups.
“Running the Garland Track Club is no easy feat. It requires long hours in the 100-plus degree heat, and it demands patience with parents and children, as well as meetings with local officials. It can, and does, consume the devoted volunteers, including Jesse’s wife Nell, who also works tirelessly manning the gate and concessions at track meets. That hard work has never hindered Jesse’s duty or his passion,” Milligan said.
