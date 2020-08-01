Garland ISD’s free and reduced-price meal benefits for 2020-21 meals

In an effort to meet the needs of district students, Garland ISD has announced an update to free and reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2020-21. Twenty-four schools qualifying for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will provide breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge, eliminating the collection of free and reduced-price meal applications, as well as paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and staff and ensures all students receive nutritious meals at CEP campuses. Learn more about CEP and see a complete list of participating schools on the school meals page of the district website.
Non-CEP schools will continue to provide free and reduced-price meals for students who qualify. Starting Aug. 1, Student Nutrition Services will begin distributing letters to district families detailing eligibility benefits and how to apply. Applications can be submitted online at mealapp.garlandisd.net or via paper at 701 N. 1st St., Garland, TX 75040.
Eligibility criteria includes:
- Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels. View these on the Student Nutrition Services webpage or at any district school.
- Receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
- Status as a foster child, runaway, migrant, homeless, or displaced by a declared disaster.
- Enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.
To apply for free and reduced-price meals, families should submit just one application per household listing:
- Names of all household members.
- Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member.
- Last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application, or if the adult does not have a Social Security number, a check in the box for “I do not have a Social Security number.”
- Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year, and all information provided will be used solely for the purpose of determining eligibility. An application is not needed from families who receive a notification letter stating their student is eligible for free meals. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have may contact Student Nutrition Services at 972-494-8322.
If a household member becomes unemployed, or if the household size increases, families should contact Student Nutrition Services because these changes could make students eligible for benefits. Households wishing to decline benefits should also contact Student Nutrition Services. Any family dissatisfied with its eligibility determination can discuss the decision informally with the reviewing official or make a formal appeal for a hearing. Formal appeals can be requested verbally or in writing to Director of Student Nutrition Services Bridget Broadnax.
