Garland ISD’s plan of action for early literacy

The Garland ISD District Affairs Committee received an early literacy action plan presentation during its Jan. 14 meeting from Melissa Hill, director of teaching and learning development.
Hill went over the performance objective for reading, stating that the district’s goal for this school year is 59 percent, and currently they’re at 47.3 percent. This number focused on third grade reading at the "meets standards" level. She also noted that as a state, early literacy is a struggle.
The district’s goal is to increase the percentage of students in third grade demonstrating meets grade level on the STAAR reading from 47.3 percent to 90 percent by 2025.
Hill said they plan to achieve their goal through curriculum, professional development and assessment.
“The state has redesigned our ELAR (English language arts and reading) and SLAR (Spanish language arts and reading) standards to integrate reading and writing together. They are no longer to be taught in isolation,” she said.
Beginning in the 2021-22 school year neither will be tested in isolation, either, because of this change. Hill said district staff redesigned the curriculum, and within that curriculum they have new resources. Also new this year is an emphasis on Tier 1 intervention.
With changes to curriculum and resources, district staff redesigned professional development as well. Hill said they’re still offering balanced literacy training and support; new curriculum training; new standards training; dual language training and sheltered instruction training.
“We know that we can change all the instruction in the world and support our teachers in the best way we know how, but if the data doesn’t reflect that our students are improving, we’re missing the mark,” she said.
So rather than just once a semester assessments they’re assessing students once per grading cycle for STAAR tested grade levels as well as interim assessments at the campus level. Hill said this gives teachers and students data points so they can have data conversations about rather or not students are meeting the standards and identifying gaps to help drive instruction.
Another goal is to improve the percentage of fourth-grade students demonstrating early literacy as measured by meets grade level performance on STAAR writing, increasing the percentage from 33.9 percent (2019) to 70 percent by 2025.
“If we wait until fourth grade to teach writing we will never meet our writing targets and our kids will never be proficient writers. What we’re emphasizing with our teachers is writing instruction beginning in kindergarten,” Hill said.
She noted that unlike in reading, there isn’t a national norm assessment for writing.
“What that means for us as a district is that we have to be very specific in training our teachers on how to evaluate their students’ writing, how to know if they’re on track to meeting the state standard, so we’re doing that through our system of rubrics,” she said.
This includes frequent assessments to monitor how students are doing.
Find out how the district is doing on the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) and their plans for improvement at garlandisdtx.swagit.com, in the Jan. 14 District Affairs Committee meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.