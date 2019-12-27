Garland ISD senior and city of Garland sustainability intern Ximena Coronado was recognized with the Evidence of Excellence award during this month’s regular Board of Trustees meeting.
Coronado recently won the North Texas Corporate Recycling Association’s Recycler of the Year award, which was announced during its annual Green3 Awards Luncheon at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Sept. 13.
The North Texas Corporate Recycling Association was established in the early 1990s and exists to promote recycling and the use of recycled goods to area businesses through leadership, advocacy and education.
“Once a year the association awards and honors an outstanding accomplishment of individuals, organizations, communities, schools, business developments, programs involving sustainability materials and education of waste,” said Paul Gonzales, director of maintenance superintendent.
Gonzales added that as an artist who has crafted several environmentally themed pieces, Coronado’s efforts have also helped the district incorporate cans, plastic bottles and milk cartons into its recycling program.
Coronado said that at the beginning of her high school career she didn’t have a lot of faith in herself, but after three years she was able to do what she’s been wanting to do at the beginning of her four years.
