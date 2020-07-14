The new school year begins in less than a month, and with final guidance for reopening schools from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Garland ISD recently announced some updates on its plan to reopen on Aug. 10.
The primary guardian listed in Skyward should have received an email including the commitment form on July 13. Those who do not have an email address in Skyward should expect a postcard to arrive by mail to the home address on file, according to the district website.
Additionally, the revised deadline to submit commitment forms is July 23. A separate form must be submitted for each child enrolled in Garland ISD.
“We realize that students have been out of school since mid-March, and we want to ensure they have a smooth readjustment,” the district stated. “For the first three weeks, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 28, students will attend school remotely, get to know their new teachers, readjust to 'school hours,' and learn to use a program called Canvas.”
What would you choose for your child?
According to the district, Canvas will be the new learning platform that all GISD students will use. This platform allows students to interact during classes, actively engage in assignments, take quizzes, collaborate with peers, communicate with teachers, and more.
“The remote return to school will also allow campuses to rehearse and finalize all safety and sanitation protocols to significantly reduce the risk of viral spread on campus,” the district added.
While GISD will conduct remote learning for the first three weeks, the districted noted that TEA has also required them to give families with extenuating circumstances the option to attend in-person during these three weeks. This option is only for families who need it. Families will be able to document their need on a commitment form sent out on Monday.
GISD is offering both face-to-face and remote learning on Aug. 31 after the district’s three-week remote start.
All families must choose between the two options below and complete their commitment form by July 23.
- Face-to-Face Learning: Face-to-face learning is a “traditional” school model, where students physically attend school daily on campus. All students who choose to enroll in face-to-face classes or to ride GISD school buses must comply with requirements for wearing face masks and face coverings. Visit the face-to-face learning website for more information and frequently asked questions.
- Remote Learning: Remote learning provides virtual lessons with teachers and classmates, as well as self-paced activities, projects, and assignments aligned with state standards. It will look very different from at-home learning this spring. Daily attendance will be taken, with elementary students required to log in for at least 180 minutes and secondary students required to log in for at least 240 minutes each day. Visit the remote learning website for more information and frequently asked questions.
According to the district, “grades will be taken during the return to school transition period and throughout the 2020-21 school year. They will count toward student GPAs for high school credit bearing courses. The grading system, grading scale, and number of required assignments will be consistent whether students are learning face-to-face or remotely. Students will move to four nine-week grading periods and will continue to receive progress reports every three weeks, with report cards being sent at the end of each nine-week grading period.”
Garland ISD also addressed onsite health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of staff, students and visitors.
The following protocols and procedures will be in place at all GISD facilities.
- All visitors will be required to wear face coverings while on site.
- All staff, students and visitors will be required to screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building.
- Plexiglass shields will be in place at cafeteria serving lines and at high traffic sites such as front office reception areas.
- Increased cleaning and sanitation practices, as well as frequent reminders of hand hygiene, will be in place.
- There will be no sharing of school supplies, food, masks, water bottles or learning materials.
- Students who attend classes on campus will be provided a cloth face mask and a face shield. Students may also bring their own cloth face covering, if they choose. – All students must wear a face covering while on school district transportation and while entering and exiting classrooms or the school.
- – All students must wear a face covering in class and in the hallways, as appropriate to the age and activity.
- – All face shields will remain at school, where they will be disinfected daily.
- – Parents are asked to regularly wash all cloth face coverings.
Stay up-to-date with the latest information and frequently asked questions on the district website at garlandisd.net/content/2020-21-school-reopening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.