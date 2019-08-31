Kim Caddell, director of research, assessment and accountability for Garland ISD, presented the Board of Trustees with highlights of the 2019 State Accountability outcomes at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.
The state accountability looks at three domains – student achievement, which measures performance in STAAR, College, Career and Military Readiness, and graduation rates; school progress consisting of two components – academic growth and relative performance; and closing the gaps, which measures student performance in four areas for up to 14 student groups compared to differentiated targets.
“State law does require that the highest outcome would be the student achievement domain or school progress domain, (which) attributes 70 percent of the overall weight for the overall domain calculation. While closing the gaps contributes to the remaining 30 percent,” Caddell explained.
“As a district we earned a score of 84 in this most recent accountability year, and that is based on our STAAR achievement. This performance of 84 is five points higher than it was last year, and that includes a look at our STAAR performance, which increased three points, our CCMR (College, Career and Military Readiness) was an increase of 11 points, and our graduation rate which was a scale score of 80,” she said.
Garland ISD earned a scale score of 89 in the school progress domain, an increase of eight points. In closing the gap, the district earned an 86, six points higher than last year’s score.
“It’s quite a heavy lift to move six points in this domain because it is four targeted areas, and up to 14 student groups are measured in these four targeted areas,” Caddell said.
The district’s overall rating is 88. She reported that 13 GISD campuses had some significant increases. Double-digit increases are at least one letter grade change. Those campuses are:
Stephens Elementary + 10 points overall
Williams Elementary + 10
South Garland HSD + 11
Southgate Elementary + 11
Luna Elementary + 12
Handley Elementary + 12
Shorehaven Elementary + 12
Park Crest Elementary + 13
Couch Elementary + 15
Freeman Elementary + 15
Herfurth Elementary + 16
Lyles Middle School + 19
Heather Glen Elementary + 29
Caddell reported that 11 GISD campuses earned an overall "A" rating.
“Districtwide we have 48 campuses or 73 percent, that earned one or more distinction designation,” she said.
Thirty-three GISD campuses earned an overall rating of "B;" 14 of these campuses saw a letter grade increase in their performance from the prior year.
Twenty GISD campuses earned overall rating of "C;" six of them saw increases from the previous year.
Caddell also reported that GISD not only reduced the D/F campuses by 21 percent but there were no "F" campus ratings in any domain in 2019, compared to 13 "F" campuses last year.
